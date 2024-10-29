Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, announced the launch of flights to Al Alamein (DBB), the gateway to Egypt’s stunning northern coast with the Mediterranean, and within reach of the historic city of Alexandria.

The route debuts in July 2025, providing guests with nonstop access to the Al Sahel region, home to some of Egypt’s most vibrant, burgeoning coastal retreats.

"We are excited to be adding Al Alamein to our ever-growing list of destinations," said Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways.

"Al Alamein is the entry point to Egypt’s hidden gem, offering a mix of natural beauty and cultural history, and we are sure it will become a popular choice for guests seeking relaxation and adventure. This new route further underlines our commitment to providing exceptional travel experiences and expanding access to exciting new markets.”

The announcement is just the latest new route unveiled by Etihad, with the promise of several more to come before the end of 2024.