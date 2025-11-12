Etihad Airport Services (EAS) has relaunched as Velora to be under a single identity for ground handling, cargo and logistics, and security services, according to a press release.

The rebranding marks a milestone in the evolution of Abu Dhabi’s aviation services while reflecting a strategic move towards greater integration, efficiency, and customer focus.

Velora will continue to play a central role in endorsing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global aviation hub in addition to strengthening its airports.

The CEO of Velora, Jubran Al Breiki, said: “The launch of Velora marks a significant milestone as we build on four decades of excellence established by Etihad Airport Services.”

AlBreiki added: “By uniting our different services under one brand, we aim to enhance every journey for our guests and partners, set new benchmarks in operational excellence, and contribute to Abu Dhabi’s growth as a leading aviation hub.”

Under its new identity, Velora oversees daily operations across multiple business divisions that are supported by a diverse workforce of more than 5,000 professionals.

Moreover, the company remains committed to advancing the sector through operational excellence, innovation, and a culture of continuous improvement that aligns with Abu Dhabi’s wider economic ambitions.

In October 2022, the full ownership of Etihad Aviation Group, which includes the Etihad Airport Services entity that is now Velora, was transferred to Abu Dhabi-based sovereign wealth fund ADQ.

