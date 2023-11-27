ABU DHABI -- The Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC) and Emirates Airlines signed a Memorandum of Understanding, solidifying their commitment to fostering collaboration, coordination, and providing training opportunities at Emirates Airlines for Emiratis seeking employment within the aviation sector.

The agreement was signed by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and Ghannam Al Mazrouei, ETCC's Secretary-General.

The MoU focuses on enhancing cooperation between the two entities, specifically providing training opportunities for Emiratis registered in the "Nafis" Programme through the "Apprentice" programme, one of the Nafis initiatives. This includes providing specialised training in multiple economic fields.

Emirates Airlines will offer practical training through state-of-the-art laboratories, operational workshops, and training sessions to hone personal skills. Notably, distinguished participants will be able to earn accredited professional certificates related to the aviation sector.

The MoU also outlines the collaboration between ETCC and Emirates in designing and implementing targeted training programmes to ensure that the training provided aligns seamlessly with the specific needs of the aviation sector, thereby empowering Emiratis to excel in their respective roles.

Emirates Airline covers the training programmes and study tuition for six months, while the Nafis programme supports trainees' rewards through the "Apprentice" programme, following the annually approved plan and budget.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed commented, "The Emirates Group's collaboration with ETCC underscores our unwavering commitment to developing the Emirati community in aviation. As an employer of choice, the Group will continue to attract and retain UAE National talent by providing a rewarding work environment and countless opportunities for career growth.

Secretary-General of ETCC said, "The Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, under the visionary guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court and ETCC's Chairman, is keen on creating diverse training opportunities across various private sector work sectors. This strategic collaboration with Emirates Airline reinforces this commitment, particularly in an economic sector as pivotal as aviation."

"Through the MoU with our partners at Emirates, we aim to enrol a number of trainees annually in a six-month programme within the training plan, while providing annual training opportunities for the distinguished ones, qualifying them to obtain accredited professional certificates according to job fields and trainees' performance to ensure more empowerment of Emiratis in the UAE labour market," Al Mazrouei added.