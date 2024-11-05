DUBAI - Emirates Airline has touched down in the Scottish capital for the first time since 2020. The Emirates Boeing 777 was welcomed by the celebrated Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

Edinburgh is Emirates’ eighth destination in the UK. The daily service will complement the airline’s current A380 daily flight to Glasgow – offering customers 14 weekly flights to/from the country.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, said, “The UK is one of our most important markets, and we’re proud to reinstate our footprint in Scotland – a country that’s loved by visitors from around the world. Scottish customers can look forward to an elevated travel experience onboard, initially with our Boeing 777 ahead of our highly anticipated A350 arrival."

He added that with 14 weekly flights to and from the country - passengers can now easily connect to popular long-haul destinations such as Thailand, Australia, and of course, the vibrant city of Dubai.

“The ample cargo capacity will also help support more industries across Scotland – offering more efficient and reliable transport solutions for businesses across the region to access international markets more quickly to meet demand,” Kazim stated.

Gordon Dewar, Chief Executive of Edinburgh Airport, said, “Direct connectivity to Dubai is something that will be welcomed by both business and leisure passengers, while the onward connections through the vast Emirates network also opens up a plethora of opportunities for travel.”