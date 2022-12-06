DUBAI - Emirates has ramped up its operations to Gatwick Airport with the addition of a third daily A380 flight. The airline continues to scale up its UK operations to meet sustained demand ahead of the holiday rush.

The additional frequency will offer enhanced capacity with more than 1,000 seats to/from Gatwick to Dubai, every day. Offering customers even more flexibility and travel choices, Emirates flight EK11 will depart Dubai at 2:50, flight EK15 will depart at 7:40, while flight EK09 will depart at 14:25.

Emirates currently serves the UK with 119 weekly flights across seven UK hubs including: six times daily to London Heathrow; three times daily to London Gatwick; daily service to London Stansted; three times daily to Manchester; double daily service to Birmingham; daily flights to Newcastle; and a daily service to Glasgow.