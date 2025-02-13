The United Arab Emirate (UAE) based Emirates airline has signed an interline agreement with West Africa’s largest airline, Air Peace, to enhance connectivity for passengers traveling to and from Nigeria.

The partnership expands Emirates’ footprint to 13 new cities in Nigeria with frictionless single-ticket travel and simplified baggage throughput.

Following the agreement, travelers booked on flights from Dubai to Lagos can access more of Nigeria, with onward connections to Asaba, Akure, Benin City, Calabar, Enugu, Ilorin, Kaduna and Owerri.

The interline agreement will also benefit corporate travelers, connecting to additional cities in one of Africa’s major economic hubs, including its capital city Abuja, Kano, Uyo, Port Harcourt and Warri, further supporting the strong bilateral trade relationship between Nigeria and the UAE.

Commenting on the development, Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer for Emirates, Adnan Kalimantan declared: “Emirates is a steadfast partner of Nigeria’s tourism, trade and aviation sectors. This partnership with Air Peace is the next step on this journey, bolstering our connectivity and introducing more travel options for corporate leisure, and travellers visiting friends and family to and from Nigeria. We look forward to deepening our strategic partnership with Air Peace in the future to enhance the benefits for our mutual customers.”

For the Chief Operating Officer, Air Peace, Mrs Oluwatoyin Olamide : “We are excited about this strategic interline partnership between Air Peace and Emirates, which is a significant step towards enhancing global connectivity for Nigerian travelers. It aligns with our mission to provide seamless, world-class travel experiences while expanding our route network and international reach. This collaboration not only expands Air Peace’s international reach but also offers Nigerians arriving from Dubai seamless access to key domestic destinations, including Asaba, Akure, Benin City, Calabar, Enugu, Ilorin, Kaduna, and Owerri.

“By improving ease of travel, we are boosting business, tourism, and trade opportunities, further strengthening economic ties between Nigeria and the UAE.

This partnership also reinforces Nigeria’s aviation sector by enhancing connectivity, efficiency and positioning our country as a critical hub for regional and global travel. At Air Peace, we remain committed to providing greater connectivity, convenience, and world-class service for our passengers.”

Emirates’ Dubai-Lagos route is operated with a Boeing 777-300ER, offering the best experience in the sky.

Air Peace, on the other hand, provides seamless connections domestically and internationally, via a fleet of aircraft, consisting of Airbus 320s, Boeing 737s, Boeing 777s, Dornier 328-300 Jets, Embraer 145s, and Embraer 195-E2s.

