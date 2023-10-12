Dubai’s long-haul operator Emirates Airline is to suspend all flights to and from Tel Aviv, Israel, until 20 October amid continuing turmoil in the country caused by the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The airline said its last flight would depart to the country on Thursday and that it would closely monitor the situation.

Customers with onward connections to Tel Aviv will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until further notice, the airline said in an online statement, telling affected customers to contact booking agents for alternatives, refunds, cancellations or rebooking.

Gulf-based airlines have continued to fly on a limited schedule until Thursday, while other international carriers, such as UK-based BA, announced it was cancelling flights on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Brinda Darasha)

