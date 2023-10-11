Major Gulf carriers, including Emirates and flydubai, are continuing to fly into Israel, with the Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways also resuming operations after days of cancelling flights due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

The escalating violence has resulted in the death toll on both sides, with Reuters citing the Gaza health ministry as saying 900 people have been killed as of October 11, with 4,600 wounded in the enclave. Israel’s military reported the death toll in its country reached 1,200 and more than 2,700 people had been wounded.

The heavy bombardment of artillery has resulted in many global carriers cancelling their flights to the Israeli capital, while several others operating with caution.

Etihad Airways, which had cancelled flights to Tel Aviv on October 9 and 10, reported it would resume operations to the Israeli capital on October 11 (Wednesday). “Etihad Airways plans to resume scheduled passenger and cargo services between Abu Dhabi (AUH) and Tel Aviv (TLV) from Wednesday 11 October,” a statement read, adding that the airline would continue to “monitor the situation and maintains close contact with the authorities and security intelligence providers on an hour-by-hour basis.”

The airline further stated the safety of its passengers and crew remained a priority and it was working with travellers who wished to cancel or rebook.

Emirates, which operates three daily flights to Israeli capital Tel Aviv, has been operating on schedule, maintaining a similar stance, adding that they were “in close contact with the relevant authorities regarding developments.”

The airline further said customers travelling to/from Tel Aviv and Amman on Emirates and its flight operated by flydubai, could rebook, or cancel their flights without incurring charges for tickets issued on or before October 8, for travel until October 31, 2023.

Flydubai is also operating as usual, with an airline spokesperson confirming it is monitoring the situation and would amend the schedule accordingly.

The Bahrain-based Gulf Air, meanwhile, has cancelled all flights to Tel Aviv until October 14.

Major global carriers

Israel’s EL AL Airlines, which operates daily services to Dubai, has stated it has added extra flights across several routes as it facilitates an influx of reservists who are returning to the country to join the fight.

“We are making great efforts to assist Israeli passengers return home from abroad as soon as possible. We have added flights from several destinations in the world and will continue to add flights as much as we can,” the airline wrote on its website, adding a special hotline for those who have been called to enlist.

Reuters reported Israel has called up to 300,000 reservists and warned residents of Palestinian enclave Gaza to evacuate in a sign of a planned ground offensive.

American Airlines on Tuesday said it was suspended all flights to and from Tel Aviv until December 4, with United Airlines also cancelling flights indefinitely. Delta Air Lines has also cancelled operations to Tel Aviv until October 31.

Other major carriers that have suspended operations to Israel include Turkish Airlines, which stated on its website that flights have been suspended until further notice, with Air Canada and Hungary’s Wizz Air taking a similar stance.

Germany’s Lufthansa and Air India have suspended their regular flights to and from Tel Aviv up until October 14, while British Airways has said it is continuing to fly into the Israeli capital but is permitting passengers to change their existing bookings until October 22.

Air France has also cancelled flights until ‘further notice’, but the airline has confirmed it is organising a special flight between Tel Aviv and Paris-Charles de Gaulle on October 12, in cooperation with the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Wednesday two special Qantas flights have been organised to bring back citizens from Israel, on Friday and Sunday.



