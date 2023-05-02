DUBAI - Emirates Airline President Tim Clark said on Tuesday the company still has issues of getting the remainder of the Airbus A380s back in the air following the pandemic.

Clark said the airline has 165 aircrafts on order and "probably more coming", adding that demand will continue to be as robust as it has been.

"The supply chain will respond to demand, probably around the middle of next year will come to some degree of normality in supply chains," he said.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Writing by Tala Ramadan and Clauda Tanios, Editing by Louise Heavens)