Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi on Saturday reviewed a comprehensive strategy to develop the country’s civil aviation sector, including plans to involve the private sector in operating airports to help achieve a national target of 30 million tourists annually, the presidency said.

The president met in New Alamein with Civil Aviation Minister Sameh El-Hefny and the chairperson of EgyptAir Air Services, Soheir Abdallah, to discuss the plan, which covers air navigation, the aircraft fleet, and airport development.

Al-Sisi directed officials to proceed with offering Hurghada airport for partnership with the private sector by the end of 2025, according to a presidential statement.

This move is part of a national strategy, prepared in cooperation with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) as a strategic advisor, to engage private companies in the operation and development of 11 key airports. The strategy, which aims to enhance operational efficiency and improve services, is expected to be finalised before the end of summer 2025. The state will retain ownership of these assets.

The statement quoted Al-Sisi as emphasising the need for international partnerships based on efficiency and sustainability, alongside incentives for the private sector, to transform Egypt’s airports into advanced regional hubs.

During the meeting, Al-Sisi was updated on the “New Republic’s Air Gateway” project at Terminal 4 of Cairo International Airport. The project aims to build a new passenger terminal with a capacity of at least 30 million passengers, which would raise the airport’s total capacity to over 60 million passengers per year.

The discussion also covered Egypt’s air navigation system, which has received international praise for its performance, particularly amid recent regional crises that led to the closure of airspace in neighbouring countries. The increased traffic, reaching over 1,600 flights per day, was managed efficiently by Egyptian air traffic controllers, earning commendations from organisations such as Eurocontrol, the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), and the International Air Transport Association (IATA). A plan to restructure and modernise Egypt’s airspace and its radar and communication systems was also reviewed.

The meeting also addressed the progress made by the national carrier, EgyptAir. The airline was recently named “Best Airline Staff in Africa” for 2025 by the global rating organisation Skytrax. It also won awards for the best economy class meals, the most improved airline in Africa for the second consecutive year, and the best cabin crew on the continent.

EgyptAir has climbed 20 places to rank 68th among the world’s top 100 airlines. The statement also referenced the company’s plan to modernise its fleet to 97 aircraft by the 2028/2029 fiscal year to enhance its competitiveness.

Efforts to develop EgyptAir Air Services were also discussed, focusing on improving infrastructure, equipment, and staff training, as well as upgrading business lounges and improving the company’s flight regularity rates.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).