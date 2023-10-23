Egypt is mulling to build a plant for the production of the environment-friendly sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in partnership with US-based conglomerate Honeywell.

Egyptian Oil Minister Tareq Al-Mulla discussed the possible partnership with Honeywell executives in Cairo on Friday, newspapers reported on Sunday.

Mulla told the executives that the Ministry has launched a feasibility study for the project, which will produce nearly 120,000 tonnes per year, reports said.

“The Honeywell delegation expressed interest in the project and said the company desires to increase its investments in Egypt,” Ad-Dustour daily said.

The Northern Mediterranean port of Alexandria could be the base for the plant to produce SAF, which can be produced from non-petroleum-based renewable feedstocks, the daily reported citing Al-Mulla.

Last year, President of Honeywell International for Egypt and North Africa Khaled Hashem said that the company is set to invest around $200 million in petrochemicals and green fuel production for airplanes in Egypt.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; editing by Seban Scaria)

