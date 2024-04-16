Dubai International (DXB) has topped the 2023 list of top 10 busiest airports worldwide.

The latest achievement marks DXB’s tenth year of leading the list, which is put by the Airports Council International (ACI), according to a press release.

Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, said: “While this milestone was greatly anticipated, its official confirmation instils us with great pride. DXB is proud to uphold its status as the world's foremost international airport for an unparalleled ten years.’’

"Throughout this decade, DXB has surpassed many records and attained numerous milestones, from welcoming our billionth passenger to introducing new terminals and facilities, collaborating with numerous airlines to broaden connectivity to diverse global destinations, all the while enhancing every aspect of the airport experience for our guests,’’ Griffiths added.

Luis Felipe de Oliveira, World Director General of ACI, commented: “Global air travel in 2023 was chiefly fuelled by the international segment, propelled by several factors. Among these were the anticipated benefits from China’s reopening and a growing inclination towards travel despite macroeconomic conditions.”

“The rankings highlight the crucial role these transportation hubs play in global connectivity, commerce, and economic development. Airports continue to demonstrate their resilience and adaptability amidst the challenges posed by the ever-evolving landscape of global travel,” he noted.

ACI World's airport rankings are based on data from over 2,600 airports across more than 180 countries and territories globally, ensuring accuracy and reliability.

