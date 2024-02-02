The chances of baggage mishandling by Dubai-based Emirates is very minimal at 1.3 in 1,000 bags, the airline assured on Friday, as it announced that it has maintained an almost perfect 99.9 per cent success rate in baggage handling during the busiest travel months.

On an average, 2.7 million bags were moved monthly from September 2023 to January 2024 from DXB to 140 global destinations.

“Emirates has an excellent statistical record for baggage handling, where 99.9 per cent of all baggage coming from Dubai or transferring through reaches its owner on time, at the correct destination,” the airline said.

“On the rare occasion that baggage is delayed, an array of varying scenarios might have occurred, Emirates added, noting: “Sometimes baggage tags containing essential information are accidentally torn off, or occasionally a bag could fall off the underground baggage belt as its rounds a corner at a fast pace – which is captured on camera and can be rectified immediately.

