The UAE's bad weather conditions continued to disrupt airport operations in Dubai on Monday, leaving several flights either cancelled or delayed.

Since the National Centre of Meteorology issued a dust alert and poor visibility warning on Sunday, airlines have urged passengers to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport and to arrive at the terminal early.

As of Sunday, at least ten flights bound to Dubai International Airport (DXB) have been diverted to Dubai World Central (DWC) and other neighbouring airports, according to a Dubai Airports spokesperson.

"Dubai Airports can confirm that normal operations at DXB have been disrupted due to poor weather conditions," the spokesperson said on Sunday.

In a statement to Zawya on Monday, Emirates Airline confirmed that some of its flights may still be affected by adverse weather conditions.

"Sandstorms and heavy dust in Dubai may cause disruption to some Emirates flights arriving and departing at Dubai International on 15 August," the airline's spokesperson said.

"Emirates urges customers to check their flight status [on the airline's website]... Emirates apologises for any inconvenience caused. The safety of our passengers and crew is of utmost importance and will not be compromised,."

Low-cost airline Flydubai issued a similar advisory on social media, asking passengers to contact their travel agent or visit the airline's website if they have been affected by flight cancellations.

"Due to the ongoing adverse weather conditions in Dubai, some of our flights are delayed or have been cancelleld," a Flydubai spokesperson said.

The airline assured that it is doing its best to minimise the disruption to its customers' travel schedules.

"We are continuing to monitor the situation. We apologise for the inconvenience the adverse weather conditions may have caused."

(Reporting by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

