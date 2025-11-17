DUBAI: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Airshow will be held from 17 to 21 November at Dubai World Central (DWC) under the theme ‘The Future is Here.’

Global industry leaders are set to converge in the city to define the next phase of development for the aerospace and defence sectors, with the 19th edition widely anticipated to be its biggest yet.

Over the years, the event has emerged as a leading global platform for investment, emerging technologies, and collaboration, with next-gen innovations taking flight. From the development of the world’s largest airports to the unveiling of breakthrough technologies, the airshow brings along the latest trends, innovations and learnings, attracting leading industry players year after year.

This year’s edition will host more than 1,500 exhibitors – including 440 new exhibitors, 148,000 trade visitors, and 490 military and civil delegations from 115 countries during the event. The event will feature 21 country pavilions, including a debut by Morocco, besides 98 chalets, and 8,000 square metres of additional exhibition space, in addition to 120 start-ups and 50 investors.

Over 200 aircraft ranging from commercial, military, private jets, UAVs and next-generation technologies will feature across the flying and static displays, the largest in the event’s history, including Joby Aviation eVTOL, General Atomics CCA, Bristell B23 915 IFR, and new additions COMAC C919 and C909.

Reinforcing the UAE’s ambition to lead in space innovation, this year’s edition features the largest-ever Space Pavilion, organised in partnership with the UAE Space Agency. Over five action-packed days, the pavilion will unite international space agencies, pioneering space-tech companies, startups, investors and academia to address challenges, foster collaboration and advance the commercialisation of space technologies.

The insightful two-day Space Conference will then bring together more than 50 global experts, astronauts and industry leaders, exploring responsible space use, cutting-edge technologies and future exploration missions.

Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports and Chairman of the UAE Space Agency, said: “Dubai Airshow represents a leading global platform to showcase the remarkable progress the UAE has achieved in the space sector. This is a direct outcome of our efforts to translate the objectives of the National Space Strategy 2030 into reality, contributing to the creation of a comprehensive and sustainable space economy.

We are proud to host our partners from space agencies around the world alongside major global specialist companies within the largest space pavilion in the airshow’s history. This underscores the UAE’s rising stature as a major hub for innovation and collaboration in this key sector.”

He added: “This extensive participation reflects the growing international confidence in the UAE’s space ecosystem and supports the nation’s journey of developing a partnership-based space economy, investing in advanced technologies, and nurturing national talent. The innovations showcased at the space pavilion embody the UAE’s commitment to leveraging the latest scientific developments to solidify its position as a global leader and pioneer in space exploration.”

Major General Mubarak Saeed bin Ghafan Al Jabri, Executive Director of the Military Committee of the airshow, noted: “Dubai Airshow serves as a strategic platform to showcase the UAE’s commitment to defence innovation and national security through investment in advanced technologies, international partnerships and fostering a domestic industrial ecosystem. We are proud to bring together several elite aerobatic teams and flying displays that reflect our commitment to operational excellence and global collaborations.”

Driving dialogue across every corner of the industry, the 2025 edition will feature Dubai Airshow’s most extensive and engaging conference programme yet, welcoming more than 450 industry experts across four stages and 12 dedicated tracks.

Through high-level interviews, engaging panel discussions, and interactive workshops, attendees will gain global insights spanning the entire aerospace ecosystem. New tracks include MRO, Airport and Airline Keynotes hosted by Dubai Airports – Advanced Air Mobility (AAM), Passenger Experience, Workforce Development, Cybersecurity and Airport Tech, reflecting the industry’s most transformative themes.

Commenting on the inaugural Airport and Airline Keynote Track, Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports said: “Dubai Airports is proud to host the Airport and Airline Keynotes for the first time, uniting more than 450 influential voices shaping the future of flight.

From air traffic growth and digital transformation to smarter journeys and sustainable operations, our senior leaders will share insights across the Next Gen, Vista, Passenger Experience and Sustainability stages. In collaboration with dnata, flydubai, and over 30 other industry collaborators, the Sustainability Showcase will feature a world-first fully sustainable aircraft turnaround, setting a new benchmark for clean operations and accelerating the convergence of technology, sustainability, and connectivity.”

Reinforcing Dubai’s role as a testbed for innovation, an enhanced focus on Advanced Air Mobility will see a landmark Dubai Airshow-first – electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, including Joby Aviation’s eVTOL taking to the skies as part of the flying display. The AAM Pavillion will also give visitors a front-row seat to the evolution of urban mobility, as pioneering electric aircraft demonstrate the agility and disruptive potential set to transform how the world moves.

“For the first time in Dubai Airshow’s history, eVTOL aircraft will join the flying display — marking a new era in urban air mobility. This milestone reflects Dubai’s ambition to lead in advanced air mobility and progressive regulatory frameworks, ensuring the safest transition of emerging technologies. We are excited to showcase the future of flight to the world,” said Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi, Director General of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority.

Pushing the boundaries of creativity and innovation, the new Inspiration Zone will bring together early-stage founders, visionary startups, and bold thinkers to test ideas, pitch innovations, and connect with industry leaders. Complementing this, the NextGen Leaders programme will spotlight cutting-edge university research projects led by bright minds poised to shape the industry’s future, while the Wellness Zone will offer a space to recharge and reset amid the excitement of the show.

Meanwhile, Vista returns as the dedicated startup hub for aerospace disruptors driving the next wave of transformation.

Sustainability will also be a defining theme for the 2025 edition, with initiatives including the supply of Sustainable Aviation Fuel for participating aircraft and electric and propane-powered ground equipment in partnership with Jetex, as well as exhibition halls powered by 100 percent renewable electricity. The Better Stands Programme, a Dubai Airshow initiative, will promote reusable stand designs, while hydration stations and LEED-certified accommodation reinforce the show’s commitment to responsible delivery.

For the first time, the Dubai Airshow will extend into the evening, with dedicated night-time sessions designed to inspire new ways for the industry to connect and collaborate. New experiences will elevate the visitor experience, including Party on the Runway on Monday at Skydive Dubai, and Airshow After Dark on Tuesday, with live entertainment and a drone show while the event stays open until 9pm.

For five thrilling days, the public grandstand arena SkyView will allow visitors to watch the spectacular flying displays, immersive exhibits, and non-stop aviation excitement. Every moment is designed to captivate and inspire all ages, featuring dynamic aerial performances by elite global aerobatic teams, meet-the-pilot sessions, food trucks, live entertainment, and a new VIP viewing area.