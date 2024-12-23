Egypt’s Minister of Civil Aviation Sameh Hefny follows up on plans to construct a new terminal at Cairo International Airport, referred to as "Terminal 4," with an initial capacity of at least 30 million passengers annually, as per a statement.

In his meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, the terminal’s capacity could later be increased to accommodate up to 40 million passengers.

The project will also include the development of a new runway equipped with advanced navigation and ground lighting systems.

Additionally, large-capacity parking facilities will be constructed and covered entirely with solar panels, aligning with sustainability goals.

El-Hefny stated that negotiations are ongoing with specialized companies to manage the implementation and operation of the new terminal.

The construction and development process will take approximately four to five years.

