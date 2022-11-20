Cathay Pacific has launched its annual Green Friday promotion, offering customers not only great travel deals and additional bonus miles, but also an opportunity to make a positive impact on the environment.

With up to 15 per cent off select destinations across cabin classes, travellers can take advantage of Cathay Pacific’s Green Friday promotion between November 18 – 29 for all travel booked through to March 31, 2023. The Green Friday promotion offers connections into highly sought-after destinations, including Hong Kong, Tokyo, Manila, and Sydney.

In addition to the discounts, the airline is also giving existing and newly registered customers 3000 bonus Asia Miles that can be used to upgrade or when purchasing their next ticket using the Miles Plus Cash.

To give customers greener flying choices, Cathay Pacific is offering free carbon offset on all flights booked during this year’s Green Friday promotion period. The carbon offset contributions are made through Cathay Pacific’s Fly Greener programme, which will offset all flights purchased on the airline’s website during this 10-day period.

The cash contribution will directly fund third-party validated Gold Standard projects to offset carbon emissions while making a difference to local communities in developing countries around the world. In 2021, 27,280 tonnes of carbon emissions were offset via Fly Greener, including 7,320 tonnes that was offset by the carrier for their customers during the Green Friday campaign.

Vishnu Rajendran, Area Manager, Middle East said: “Sustainability is one of the key pillars at Cathay Pacific. We recognise the effect carbon emissions have on the planet and constantly set strategic goals and plans to reduce and offset wherever we can. Through Cathay Pacific’s Fly Greener programme, we give our customers the opportunity to make greener flying choices by inviting them to offset the carbon emissions for their flight. We hope that this, together with our Green Friday promotion, will encourage more people to join us in efforts to mitigate our impact on climate change. It is also a time where they can plan their travel with best deals on fares.”

Highlights of Cathay Pacific’s commitments in sustainable development

Committed to using 10 percent of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) as a part of total fuel-usage by 2030.

Pledged to cut ground emissions by 32 percent 2030 and 55 percent by 2035 from 2018 baseline.

Committed to be net-zero by 2050

Green Friday deals to incredible global destinations

Apart from Hong Kong, with ideal connections through Cathay Pacific’s home, key travel destinations for customers include Tokyo, Manila, and Sydney.

Travellers going to beautiful Tokyo, can enjoy the Japanese Cherry Blossom season from March, soaking up the iconic blooms across key locations including Sanrizuka Memorial Park, Narita Memorial Park and Sogo Reido Sanctuary.

Manila is an ideal destination for those looking to enjoy the hustle and bustle of the Philippines with night markets, baroque buildings, and the city’s gleaming waterside promenade. With legendary festive celebrations, and cooler, drier climates in January through to March, the Green Friday travel period covers Manila’s peak tourism season.

Part of the southern hemisphere, Sydney’s summer season runs throughout the Green Friday travel period, meaning visitors can explore the city’s stunning coastline including Bondi Beach, go inland with a stroll through the famous Botanic Gardens, and explore the iconic harbour where the Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbour Bridge reside.

The hub for Cathay Pacific, Hong Kong has been welcoming tourists back. Known all over the world, for a buzzing nightlife and abundant cultural experiences, the cooler seasonal temperatures at the turn of the year make it an ideal time to visit hotspots such as Victoria Peak, Temple Street Night Market and Tian Tan Buddha.

