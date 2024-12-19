IAG-owned British Airways has had to make additional changes to its schedules over engine issues, it told Reuters on Thursday after several media outlets reported that it has cancelled summer flights from London's Heathrow to Abu Dhabi.

The airline had already cut long-haul flights this year because of delays in the delivery of engines and parts from Rolls-Royce.

Additional changes to schedules have been made over an issue involving 1,000 engines for its Boeing 787 aircraft, British Airways said on Thursday without confirming the reported cut to the Abu Dhabi-Heathrow route.

"We've taken this action because we do not believe the issue will be solved quickly, and we want to offer our customers the certainty they deserve for their travel plans," the airline said.

