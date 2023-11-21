DUBAI: Officials and specialists in the transportation and aviation sector amplified the necessity of finding a joint cooperative solution and a global framework on ways to shift towards producing sustainable aviation fuel that meets the ambitions of countries around the world to promote the transition towards clean energy and reduce carbon emissions in the aviation sector.

Speaking to Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the third Conference on Aviation and Alternative Fuels of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) in Dubai, Joshua Sako, Deputy Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Development in Zimbabwe, affirmed his country’s interest in the sustainability of the aviation sector and the need to use alternative fuels, noting that Africa is proving that it also contributes to the production of that fuel by developing its production techniques in order for African countries, including Zimbabwe, to become an effective player in Production of this fuel.

Khalid Al-Sharqawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Transport and Logistics in Morocco, explained that the meeting of representatives of the aviation sector is an important opportunity for specialists and stakeholders in the sector in order to develop ideal solutions for reducing carbon emissions and develop practical solutions for developing alternative fuels, stressing that the UAE is one of the countries that produces clean energy and has a rich experience in this regard.

Engineer Fadi Al-Hassan, Director General of Civil Aviation in Lebanon, told WAM that the UAE is considered one of the leading countries in the transport and aviation sector, noting that the Arab aviation ministers have unanimously agreed to stimulate the use of alternative energy, and to discuss the sound mechanism for reducing carbon emissions as much as possible to protect the environment.

Captain Saleh Salim Al-Rais, Chairman of the General Authority of Civil Aviation in Yemen, commended the role of the United Arab Emirates in developing aviation sector technologies, not only at the Arab level but also at the global one, noting that the UAE represents the Arab voice in determining the future of alternative energy and adapting to the climate challenge.

Santiago Oyono Afogo, Director General of Aviation Infrastructure at the Ministry of Civil Aviation in Equatorial Guinea, affirmed that his country has made great progress by voluntarily joining the CORSIA plan to offset and reduce aviation carbon in the international aviation sector.

He added that his country organised a series of seminars at the state level in order to investigate, research and exchange solutions, and the results were very positive. "We hope that all countries will join in preventing any country from falling behind and confronting climate change.”