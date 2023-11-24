DUBAI-- International aviation leaders have emphasised the urgent need to address climate change challenges, highlighting the sector's concerted efforts towards sustainable solutions.

During the ICAO's Third Conference on Aviation and Alternative Fuels (CAAF/3) held in Dubai from November 20th to 24th, aviation officials underlined the critical importance of aligning with global developments, particularly those related to climate change. They underscored that the civil aviation sector is actively pursuing sustainable solutions, with a strong focus on transitioning to alternative aviation fuels.

Recognising their environmental responsibility, they pledged to collaborate closely with various environmental organisations to ensure a sustainable future for generations to come.

Fred Bamwesigye, Director-General of the Ugandan Civil Aviation Authority, reaffirmed the authority's unwavering commitment to supporting global climate change mitigation efforts, aligning with national plans to strengthen the sector's sustainability initiatives. He emphasised the crucial role of environmental considerations in the aviation sector's operations and highlighted the Ugandan Civil Aviation Authority's extensive collaboration with environmental entities to promote sustainable development practices. Bamwesigye acknowledged the ICAO's unwavering support for the global environmental movement and commended the organisation's pivotal role in mitigating climate change impacts through the aviation sector.

Marina Köster, Deputy Director General for Civil Aviation at the German Federal Ministry for Transport and Digital Infrastructure, underscored the significance of the conference in shaping the future of sustainable aviation.

She stressed the need to proactively explore potential scenarios and changes the sector may face due to its continuous growth.

Köster emphasised the critical role of ICAO and the United Nations in demonstrating the aviation sector's ability to effectively address climate change challenges at the upcoming COP28 conference.

She noted the importance of keeping pace with global challenges, including climate change, and actively supporting related international efforts. She recognised the ICAO and its member states for their ongoing initiatives in green aviation, spanning technology, operations, and aircraft advancements.

Köster concluded by highlighting the ICAO's actions at the conference as a testament to the sector's unwavering commitment to envisioning a sustainable future for aviation by identifying and proactively addressing challenges and opportunities.