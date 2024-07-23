GE Aerospace announced that American Airlines has finalised an order for 180 CF34-8E engines plus spares to power its fleet of 90 new Embraer 175 regional jets.

“The CF34 engine has a long track record of success with American Airlines and we’re grateful the American team is putting its trust in us again,” said Russell Stokes, President and CEO, Commercial Engines and Services, GE Aerospace.

“This order, along with the CFM deals announced this spring with American, highlight our continued success at providing our customers industry-leading products and services.”

7,500 CF34 engines in service

More than 7,500 CF34 engines are in service with more than 900 Regional and Business Jet operators globally. The CF34-8E has accumulated more than 40 million flight hours and 29 million cycles since entering service on the Embraer E170/175 in 2004. Today, the CF34 engine line, which includes -3, -8, and -10 models, powers more than 2,500 regional commercial aircraft.

“The reliability and performance of the CF34 engine has been critical to our success for many years,” said American’s CFO Devon May. “We look forward to continuing our strong partnership with GE Aerospace as we invest in modernising and strengthening our domestic and regional fleet.”

GE Aerospace has delivered nearly 11,000 CF34 engines and the line has a track record for outstanding reliability and durability, with a dispatch reliability rate of 99.97% (12-month rolling). All CF34 engines (like all GE Aerospace engines) can operate on approved SAF fuel blends today.

