Dubai – Alpha Flight Services has signed a concession agreement with Ras Al Khaimah International Airport to expand its operations.

Under the ten-year partnership, Alpha Flight will invest in infrastructure and provide inflight catering services to more than 10 airlines at the airport, Emirates News Agency (WAM) recently reported.

Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation, Ras Al Khaimah & Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, Sheikh Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, stated that the Ras Al Khaimah airport aims to collaborate with Alpha to promote catering services and elevate the passenger experience at the airport while exploring more opportunities available to enhance the business.

Alpha Flight Services is a joint venture (JV) company between Air Arabia and UK-based Alpha Catering Group. It has been operated by dnata, one of the world’s largest air services providers, since 2010.

