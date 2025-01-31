Airways Aviation ESMA, a global leader in aviation academies with over 45 years of experience, has entered into a strategic partnership with Morocco Aviation Private Academy (MAPA), a renowned institution specialising in pilot and aviation engineering training.

This collaboration aims to deliver key components of the bespoke Airways Aviation EASA Airline Pilot Pathway Programme in Morocco.

This partnership highlights Morocco’s emerging role as a significant aviation hub in Africa and beyond, capitalising on the country’s growing socio-economic influence, government investments in education, training, and aviation infrastructure.

The agreement also aligns with the expansion plans of regional airlines like Royal Air Maroc (RAM) and Air Arabia Maroc, both of which anticipate strong growth in the aviation sector in the coming years, said a statement.

Under the agreement, Airways ESMA and MAPA will jointly offer a comprehensive, cost-effective EASA Airline Pilot Pathway Programme for aspiring pilots. This programme includes Foundation Studies, Private Pilot Licence (PPL) training, structured hour-building, CPL, and EASA ATPL Theory in Morocco, followed by advanced flight training modules such as Multi-Engine Instrument Rating, Upset Prevention and Recovery Training (UPRT), and Multi-Crew Cooperation (MCC) at Airways Academy locations in France, Italy, Portugal, or Finland.

The programme is designed to ensure that students receive top-tier training in all aspects of aviation, including theoretical knowledge, practical flight experience, and advanced safety protocols. The goal of this initiative is to produce highly skilled, internationally certified pilots prepared to meet the growing needs of African and global airlines.

A key aspect of the collaboration is the establishment of the Airways ESMA EASA Theory Distance Learning programme, along with the planned creation of an EASA-certified ATPL Theory and Examination Centre at MAPA's facilities in Morocco. The centre will operate under Airways’ regulatory certifications and licenses, with MAPA providing on-the-ground support and facilities. Additionally, the partnership lays the foundation for other training programmes such as Cabin Crew Training, Aircraft Maintenance & Engineering courses, and future marketing and recruitment initiatives.

“We are excited to partner with MAPA to bring world-class EASA pilot training to Morocco,” said Romy Hawatt, Founder and Chairman of Airways Aviation Group. “This partnership reflects our shared commitment to providing international-standard aviation education, addressing the growing demand for qualified pilots in Morocco, Africa, and beyond.”

“At MAPA, we are committed to raising the standards of aviation training in Morocco,” said Musa Al Mustafa, Chairman of MAPA. “Collaborating with Airways Aviation, a global leader in aviation education, ensures that we can offer a programme that adheres to EASA’s rigorous standards, preparing students for successful airline careers and reinforcing Morocco’s position as an aviation hub on the continent.”

With Morocco’s strategic location and the increasing demand for well-trained, EASA-qualified pilots, the Airways–MAPA partnership is poised to transform aviation training in the region. By combining world-class expertise with local industry insight, this collaboration provides a powerful pathway for shaping the future of African aviation education and workforce development. This initiative will also create new career opportunities for local students, promoting job creation and skills development within the aviation sector, while attracting international talent to Morocco’s growing aviation industry.

