Airbus is studying a potential larger version of its A350 jet family, but is happy with the performance of its existing A350-1000 model, Christian Scherer, CEO of its commercial planemaking business, said on Monday.

The comments to Reuters came shortly after Boeing said it would study a potential stretched version of its delayed 777X aircraft family after selling 65 of its current largest model to host carrier Emirates on day one of the Dubai Airshow.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Alex Richardson)