Airbus has posted consolidated revenues €12 billion ($12.65 billion) during the first quarter (Q1) of the year, as against €10.5 billion during Q1 2021, up 15%, marking the higher number of commercial aircraft deliveries and a favourable mix.

A total of 142 commercial aircraft were delivered (Q1 2021: 125 aircraft), comprising 11 A220s, 109 A320 Family, 6 A330s and 16 A350s.

Revenues generated by Airbus’ commercial aircraft activities increased 17 percent, mainly reflecting the higher deliveries and favourable mix. Airbus Helicopters delivered 39 units (Q1 2021: 39 units), with revenues rising 7 percent mainly reflecting growth in services and a favourable mix in programmes.

Gross commercial aircraft orders increased to 253 (Q1 2021: 39 aircraft) with net orders of 83 aircraft after cancellations (Q1 2021: -61 aircraft). The order backlog amounted to 7,023 commercial aircraft on 31 March 2022.

Commercial aircraft production for the A320 Family is progressing towards a monthly rate of 65 aircraft by summer 2023, in a complex environment. Following an analysis of global customer demand as well as an assessment of the industrial ecosystem’s readiness, the company is now working with its suppliers and partners to enable monthly production rates of 75 in 2025.

This production increase will benefit the entire global industrial value chain. Airbus will meet the higher production rates by increasing capacity at its existing industrial sites and growing the industrial footprint in Mobile, US, while investing to ensure that all commercial aircraft assembly sites are A321-capable.

On the A321XLR, the company continues to work towards a first flight by the end of Q2 2022. Initially planned for the end of 2023, the entry-into-service is now expected to take place in early 2024 in order to meet certification requirements.

“These Q1 results reflect a solid performance across our commercial aircraft, helicopter and defence businesses. Our 2022 guidance is unchanged, even though the risk profile for the rest of the year has become more challenging due to the complex geopolitical and economic environment,” said Guillaume Faury, Airbus Chief Executive Officer.

“Looking beyond 2022, we see continuing strong growth in commercial aircraft demand driven by the A320 Family. As a result we are now working with our industry partners to increase A320 Family production rates further to 75 aircraft a month in 2025. This ramp-up will benefit the aerospace industry’s global value chain.”

Outlook

As the basis for its 2022 guidance, the company assumes no further disruptions to the world economy, air traffic, the company’s internal operations, and its ability to deliver products and services.

