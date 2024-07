FARNBOROUGH, England/RIYADH - Airbus AIR.PA is nearing a deal to sell about 30 A330neo jets to Saudi budget carrier Flynas, industry sources said on Sunday.

The sources said an announcement could come as early as this week's Farnborough Airshow.

Airbus declined to comment. Flynas did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

