Airbus is restricting operations in extreme cold for some aircraft equipped with Pratt & Whitney engines, an Airbus spokesperson said on Friday, confirming an earlier report by industry publication aeroTELEGRAPH.

The French planemaker said it has modified existing procedures for engine operations on the ground in icing conditions.

As a result, take-offs using Pratt & Whitney engines face restrictions in severe weather, including freezing fog and visibility of less than 150 meters.

Airbus said it is in close contact with airline customers and that Pratt & Whitney is working on a solution.

Pratt & Whitney did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The engine maker's top commercial executive said earlier this month it was in discussions with Airbus about engine supplies over the next three years as the planemaker looks to increase production of its best-selling A320neo model.

(Reporting by Yazhini M V in Bengaluru and Tim Hepher)