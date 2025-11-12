SHARJAH: Air Arabia (PJSC), the Middle East and North Africa's first and largest budget carrier operator, announced record financial and operational results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2025.

Air Arabia’s net profit for the third quarter ending September 30, 2025, reached AED 656 million, a 16% increase compared to the same period last year, while revenue for the same period rose 14% to AED 2.04 billion, demonstrating resilience and sustained demand across its network.

Over 5.9 million passengers traveled across Air Arabia’s hubs during the quarter, an increase of 16%, with the average seat load factor - the percentage of available seats occupied - rising by 4 points to 85 percent, highlighting the airline’s ability to sustain efficiency, growth, and value within its low-cost model.

Commenting on the results, Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammad Al Thani, Chairman of Air Arabia, said: “Air Arabia’s record third-quarter performance reflects the continued strength of our business model and the sustained demand for our value-driven product. The solid growth in profitability, revenue, and passenger numbers underscores our ability to deliver consistent results despite ongoing geopolitical and supply chain challenges impacting the aviation sector.”

He added: “Our focus on operational efficiency, disciplined cost control, and network optimization has enabled us to maintain strong margins while continuing to expand across key markets. This performance is also a testament to the management team, the trust of our customers, and the strength of our strategic vision.”

The first nine months of 2025 (January to September) have seen Air Arabia continue to deliver solid performance driven by sustained customer demand and efficient operational execution. The airline reported a net profit of AED 1.42 billion, up 13% from the same period last year, while revenues grew 10% to AED 5.49 billion. Passenger numbers rose to over 16 million in the first nine months, reflecting a 14% increase year-on-year and the average seat load factor climbed to 85%, up 4%.

During the first nine-month 2025, Air Arabia expanded its network by launching 12 new routes across its operating hubs in the UAE, Morocco, Egypt, and Pakistan, bringing the total network size to 212 routes. During the same period, Air Arabia added 6 aircraft to its modern fleet bringing it to a total of 88 owned and leased Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft, with more aircraft scheduled to join the fleet before end of 2025.

In July, a consortium led by Air Arabia, Nesma Group, and KUN has been selected by the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation’s (GACA) to establish and operate a new national low-cost airline, which will be based at King Fahd International Airport in Dammam.

Air Arabia was recognised among the “Top 20 Low-Cost Airlines for 2025” by AirlineRatings.com and named “Low-Cost Airline of the Year” at the TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 - Middle East. The airline was also ranked among the Top 100 Listed Companies 2025 by Forbes Middle East. Additionally, Group Chief Executive Officer Adel Al Ali was recognized among the “150 Most Influential Arabs 2025” by Arabian Business. Fly Jinnah, the group’s joint venture based in Karachi, Pakistan, was ranked second in punctuality by the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA).

Sustainability

During the third quarter of 2025, Air Arabia maintained its MSCI ESG “AA” rating, ranking among the global “Leader” category of airlines. As part of its sustainability roadmap, the airline completed a materiality assessment involving over 400 stakeholders, identifying 12 key sustainability priorities. The airline also welcomed its first Airbus A320neo, part of its 120-aircraft order, delivering up to 20% lower fuel burn and CO₂ emissions. These efforts are complemented by ongoing fuel-saving initiatives, a paperless cockpit program, and continued digital transformation across operations.

Air Arabia’s CSR programme, Charity Cloud, expanded its global reach with two new clinics in Bangladesh and Egypt, providing essential healthcare to underserved communities. This brings the total number of Charity Cloud schools and clinics to 15 across 12 countries, underscoring the airline’s continued commitment to social development and community well-being.

Al Thani concluded: “As we move into the final quarter of the year, our focus remains firmly on executing our growth strategy and delivering consistent, sustainable results. We will continue to expand our network reach, strengthen our operational foundations, and enhance the overall customer experience through innovation and efficiency.”