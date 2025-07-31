RAS AL KHAIMAH - Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC) operator, has announced the launch of two new direct routes connecting Ras Al Khaimah to Yekaterinburg and Kazan in Russia.

The new flights will commence this October, further expanding the airline’s growing network from its Ras Al Khaimah hub.

Starting October 27, 2025, Air Arabia will operate weekly flights to Yekaterinburg’s Koltsovo International Airport every Monday, meanwhile, the non-stop service to Kazan International Airport will begin on October 31, 2025, with weekly flights every Friday.

“We are glad to introduce our new non-stop services from Ras Al Khaimah to Yekaterinburg and Kazan, further expanding our growing network from the emirate”, said Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia. “Russia remains a key market for us, and these additions reflect our commitment to offering more travel options while supporting the continued growth of tourism and trade between the UAE and Russia.”

The launch of the new routes to Yekaterinburg and Kazan mark Air Arabia’s continued expansion from its Ras Al Khaimah hub, reaffirming the airline’s commitment to offering affordable and convenient connectivity to Russia. With existing direct flights to Moscow, the addition of these two cities further strengthens Air Arabia’s footprint in the Russian market and enhances travel options for both leisure and business travellers.

In addition to the new routes, Yekaterinburg is also served with non-stop flights from Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, while Kazan is accessible from Sharjah, offering passengers across the UAE multiple gateways to Russia through Air Arabia’s network.

Directly from Ras Al Khaimah, Air Arabia serves a growing network of 10 international destinations, including Cairo, Jeddah, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Calicut, Moscow, Tashkent as well as the newly added Yekaterinburg and Kazan.