SHARJAH: Air Arabia has announced an increase in frequency on its flights between Sharjah and Phuket. Starting October 26, 2025, the airline will operate three daily flights between the two cities.

The expansion comes in response to strong and growing demand for travel to Phuket, one of Thailand’s most popular holiday destinations. It also reflects Air Arabia’s commitment to offering customers greater convenience, flexibility, and choice, while further strengthening its presence in the Thai market. In addition to Phuket, the carrier also operates non-stop flights from Sharjah to Bangkok and Krabi, reinforcing its network coverage across Thailand.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said: “Thailand continues to be one of the key destinations for both leisure and business travellers. Increasing our flights to Phuket to three times daily is a direct response to the strong demand we are witnessing and reflects our ongoing commitment to expanding choice, convenience, and value for our customers. This growth further enhances the non-stop air connectivity between the UAE and Thailand, supporting tourism and trade flows between both countries.”