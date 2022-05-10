UAE - Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital’s first low-cost carrier, announced today the launch of its seasonal flights to Sarajevo; the capital city of Bosnia and Herzegovina, from Abu Dhabi, starting June 15, 2022.

The airline will fly an Airbus A320 on the route on Wednesdays.

The charming city of Sarajevo offers a wide range of touristic attractions for its unique cultural mix, including fascinating museums and gorgeous nature. The scenic landscape that surrounds the historic city ensures an exciting experience.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).