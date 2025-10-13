Cairo - Abu Dhabi Aviation Company and TCM Economic Consulting, part of Prime Group, launched Air Taxi Egypt, the country’s first air taxi service, according to a press release.

Announced during a high-profile ceremony at the Giza Pyramids, the joint venture (JV) will offer comfort and VIP classes for tourists, corporate clients, government delegations, and medical transport.

The service will use modern vertical aircraft to connect Cairo with the New Administrative Capital (NAC), Sheikh Zayed, North Coast, Siwa, New Valley, Sharm El-Sheikh, Hurghada, Luxor, and Aswan.

TCM Economic Consulting is guiding the project on commercial operations, feasibility, marketing, and expansion.

The consultancy combines local expertise with Abu Dhabi Aviation’s 49 years of regional experience.

The event featured demonstration flights over the Giza Pyramids and Grand Egyptian Museum, showcasing operational readiness and expansion plans.

Hamad Abdul Razzaq, UAE Ambassador to Egypt, hailed the project as a prime example of UAE-Egypt cooperation in development and modernization.

Abu Dhabi Aviation CEO Mahmoud Al Hamli described the launch as a step toward smart air transport.

The project aims to boost domestic tourism, improve access to new cities like the NAC and New Alamein, and offer seamless corporate and government travel.

It is worth noting that plans include a mobile app for instant booking and joint flights with hotels and resorts.

During the first six months (6M) of 2025, Abu Dhabi Aviation posted net profits after tax worth AED 394.42 million, lower than AED 722.18 million a year earlier in the same period last year.

