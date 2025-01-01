KUWAIT CITY: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has announced that the total passenger traffic during the New Year’s holiday period, from January 1 to 4, is expected to reach 150,404, including both departing and arriving passengers at Kuwait International Airport.

Abdullah Al-Rajhi, the Acting Deputy Director General for Aviation Safety, Air Transport, and Civil Aviation Security, and the Acting Spokesman for the DGCA, stated that the total number of aircraft movements during the same period is expected to reach 1,159 flights.

Al-Rajhi explained that the number of departing passengers is expected to be 71,324, compared to 126,694 during the previous New Year’s holiday. The number of arriving passengers is projected to be 79,080, with 580 departing flights and 579 arriving flights.

He further highlighted that the highest volume of passenger traffic during the holiday is expected at Terminal 1 (T1), with 64,673 passengers, followed by Terminal 5 (T5) with 48,130 passengers, and Terminal 4 (T4) with 37,601 passengers.

The most popular destinations for travel are expected to be Dubai, Jeddah, Cairo, Doha, and Istanbul. Al-Rajhi emphasized that airport authorities are fully prepared to assist travelers and airlines, ensuring that all passengers receive the best possible services and facilities during the busy holiday period.

