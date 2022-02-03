MANAMA: Bahrain Polytechnic, supported by the Economic Development Board, has signed a partnership agreement with Apple to establish Bahrain’s first Apple authorised training centre which will be located at the university campus and will offer Apple-certified courses and accreditation for students and professionals in the kingdom who are interested to develop coding and designing skills.

The centre will be the second Apple authorised centre in the region and will be operated by Apple certified trainers from Bahrain Polytechnic who will deliver these courses by using Apple pro training series textbooks, which will enable students to acquire creative and critical thinking skills to further develop their coding skills.

Electricity and Water Affairs Minister Wael Al Mubarak, who is also chairman of the board of trustees for Bahrain Polytechnic said: “This announcement reflects our commitment to upskilling Bahraini talents and empowering our human capital to compete internationally. In addition, this is also aligned with the kingdom’s ICT and Digital Economy sector strategy which was announced as part of the Economic Recovery Plan and led by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.”

