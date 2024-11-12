Almarai, the Middle East’s leading dairy and food company, has selected leading Swiss packaging systems group SIG as a strategic partner for its five-year expansion plan aimed at strengthening market leadership and driving sustainable innovation.

Announcing the strategic partnership, Almarai said this move builds on two decades of successful partnership, during which Almarai and SIG have jointly pioneered product innovations and advanced packaging solutions across the region.

Together, they have set benchmarks in quality, adaptability, and environmental responsibility, enhancing Almarai’s product portfolio and expanding its reach in key markets, it stated.

Over the coming five years, SIG is set to support Almarai’s objectives through flexible manufacturing solutions that align with their sustainability goals.

The strategic alliance underscores a shared commitment to environmental responsibility, and the two companies are exploring new packaging innovations that will enhance Almarai’s operational and geographical impact, it added.

To commemorate their two-decade journey, Almarai and SIG are launching a campaign, “Pioneering Together for 20 Years,” which will spotlight the strength and impact of their partnership.

The campaign will highlight SIG’s advanced packaging solutions, symbolizing the ongoing evolution of Almarai’s product portfolio and underscoring the partnership’s commitment to innovation for the region’s consumers.

Ramesh Nair, Head of Central Procurement at Almarai: "The journey with SIG has been integral to our growth. Hand in hand, we’ve been able to deliver sustainable packaging solutions that enhance the consumer experience and reinforce our joint commitment to innovation and adaptability in packaging solutions across our expanding product lines."

Throughout their long-standing partnership, Almarai and SIG have introduced pioneering products, including the first-to-market 150 ml portion packs for juice, which quickly resonated with consumers and later evolved into the highly popular 140 ml format, he stated.

In 2021, Almarai was the first to use SIG Asset Health Monitoring, a solution for condition-based maintenance, designed to measure the wear and tear of parts and equipment and provide online monitoring to anticipate issues, recommend preventative measures, and offer solutions to optimize availability and reduce unplanned downtime.

Earlier in 2008, Almarai became the first in the region to introduce a white cheese delicacy in carton packs from SIG.

Through these efforts, Almarai has been able to reach diverse consumer segments, expanding its market footprint while ensuring product quality and maintaining the trust of millions of loyal customers, stated Nair.

Their partnership has also demonstrated an exceptional ability to adapt during challenging times, he added.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Nair pointed out that SIG’s steadfast support became especially vital, with technical teams stationed at Almarai’s facilities to ensure uninterrupted production in line with national guidelines.

This commitment enabled Almarai to continue meeting consumer demand for fresh and packaged products across the region—a true testament to the strength and resilience of their alliance, he added.

According to him, the Swiss group’s packaging technology has played a critical role in enabling Almarai to respond swiftly to changing market demands.

"With a versatile range of portion packs and adaptable filling options, Almarai has continued to offer a high-quality and diverse product range that meets the needs of consumers across the GCC and beyond. The collaborative effort has not only strengthened Almarai’s position as a trusted brand but has also extended their market reach into joint ventures, amplifying their presence in key regions," he added.

David Kazan, the Head of Markets - Middle East & Pakistan at SIG, said: "We are proud to support Almarai in its mission to bring nutritious and quality products to consumers."

"Our shared commitment to operational excellence and sustainability has been the cornerstone of our partnership, and we look forward to continuing to innovate together in the years to come," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).