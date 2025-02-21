The Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) and The African Marketing Confederation (AMC) have joined forces to elevate the marketing profession, creating new opportunities for marketing professionals, businesses, and society across Africa and the UK.

The newly established partnership between CIM and AMC aims to foster the advancement and mobility of the marketing profession. This collaboration will offer professional marketers and practitioners access to valuable development opportunities.

Under the new partnership, both organisations will collaborate to advance the marketing profession by aligning marketing standards, education, and qualifications. Marketers across Africa and the UK will benefit from the latest resources designed to enhance their skills, advance their careers, and improve the performance of their organisation.

Discussing the agreement, Helen McIntee, president of AMC said: “CIM and AMC are united by a shared vision to elevate the marketing profession. This collaboration provides marketers extensive opportunities for professional growth, including broader access to training, qualifications, cutting-edge thought leadership, and insights into emerging trends. By empowering marketing professionals in Africa and the UK, we will equip them with the skills needed to navigate uncertainty and drive business growth, ultimately benefiting society as a whole."

Commenting on the partnership, Chris Daly, chief executive of CIM said: "The formal collaboration between CIM and AMC is founded on our mutual vision to elevate the marketing profession, benefiting individuals, businesses, and society as a whole. The strategic partnership, will also see CIM provide access to its Global Professional Marketing Framework, with the aim of aligning AMC’s standards to the framework, creating a pathway for marketers to advance their careers both in the UK and across Africa."

We see this partnership as just the start and look forward to working closely with AMC to enhance our agreement and introduce new benefits to both audiences. Together we will empower marketers to navigate key challenges, seize opportunities, and make meaningful contributions to society through their expertise and leadership.”

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).