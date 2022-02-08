PHOTO
This followed the termination of Anthony Elliot’s assignment to the post. He will continue his tenure as a chief operating officer.
With 20 years of management experience, Al-Khalaf has assumed several executive positions in different companies across various sectors, including telecom giant stc.
Copyright: Arab News © 2022 All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.