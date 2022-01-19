Global infrastructure major Acciona has deployed the Mix Reality experience to highlight the Dubai Metro Route 2020 project as one of the world's most sustainable transport projects during the Travel & Connectivity Week celebrations at the Spanish pavilion.

The Mix Reality experience has been developed by the Innovation Hub of Acciona in Spain. In a continuous exploration of new ideas to develop the capabilities, products and services required to design a better planet, th Spanish group combines the most open, disruptive and digital innovation with the innovation centers.

The Dubai Metro Route 2020 Project achieved the Gold Leed certification, the highest global qualification for sustainability in construction, making the new extension of the Dubai transit system the largest certified transport project in the world.

Visitors enjoyed two different experiences: one regarding the elevated metro station of the Expo 2020 and the other one regarding the tunneling boring machine (TBM) used during the construction process.

The TBM that bored through the hard sand to connected the residential area of Discovery Gardens with the industrial area of Dubai Investment Park completed the 3,2 kms of tunnel in a record 7 months with a maximum peak of 37m of advance in one single day, said the statement from Acciona.

This fact gives an idea of how amazingly efficient were the works performed, it added.

Acciona delivered the design and construction of the infrastructure of the Dubai Metro Route 2020 project in less than 44 months. The civil works involved were the construction of 11.8 km of an elevated metro viaduct, 3.2 km of underground metro with 2 km of tunneling, 7 stations (3 elevated, 2 underground, 1 interchange and the iconic Expo2020 station).

It also includes three main power stations, and other utilities, roads diversions and landscaping works.

In terms of sustainability and during the construction process of the project, Acciona met its emission reduction targets, reducing CO2 by 7% compared to the previous year and reducing its emissions from suppliers' scope by 41%, said the statement.

This progress was achieved through the consumption of renewable energy and the implementation of energy efficiency measures such as the use of B20 biodiesel for all equipment statics existing in the work of the Dubai Metro Route 2020 Project, it added.-TradeArabia News Service