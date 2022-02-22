Global infrastructure giant Acciona has announced that its consortium with Spanish group Aqualia and Saudi firms Tawzea and Haaco, has secured the contract from Saudi Arabia for the management, operation and maintenance of the end-to-end water cycle in the regions of Asir, Jazan, Baha and Najran for the next seven years.

The region, known as the South Cluster, covers these four provinces in the south of Saudi Arabia with a population of over five million and a surface area equivalent to half of Spain (240,000 sq km).

The contract, which involves a public-private partnership with the state-owned NWC (National Water Company) in charge of these services, covers the management of 59 drinking water plants, 380 storage tanks, 330 pumping stations, 127 tanker filling stations, 20,000 km of mains piping, 43 wastewater treatment plants and 7,000 km of collection networks, among other assets, said the statement from Acciona.

The area is one of the six clusters or territories in Saudi Arabia into which the NWC (National Water Company) has divided the country to make progress towards better management of water supply and sanitation services.

The ultimate aim of this government programme is to incentivise the participation of the private sector in the management of water and sanitation in the country and to generally improve their efficiency, it stated.

With this new win, Acciona consolidates itself as a key player in the water sector in Saudi Arabia.

The Spanish infrastructure major already has major projects in water treatment and desalination, together with the financing, construction and operation (for 25 years) of the Madinah-3, Buraydah-2 and Tabuk-2 wastewater treatment plants, the construction of Al Khobar 1, Al-Khobar 2, Shuqaiq1 and Shuqaiq3 desalination plants, or more recently, the award of a contract for the construction of the Jubail 3B desalination plant (capacity: 570,000 m3/day) to supply two million people in the cities of Riyadh and Qassim.

A leader in regenerative solutions for a decarbonized economy, Acciona boasts a range of services including renewable energies, water treatment and management, eco-efficient transport and mobility systems, resilient infrastructures.

The company, which has a presence in more than 60 countries, earned revenues of €6.47 billion ($7.32 billion) in 2020.