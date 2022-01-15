The Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (Adnec) has finalised its preparations to host the World Future Energy Summit 2022 (WFES) and its co-located events including WFES Energy, WFES Water, WFES Solar, ecoWASTE Exhibition and Forum, WFES Smart Cities, and WFES Climate and Environment, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from January 17 to 19.

For this edition, WFES will explore the key themes of sustainability and the global transition to clean energy, in addition to showcasing technologies and innovations from around the world.

The event will also hold industry forums discussing the latest trends and best practices, reinforcing the events position as a global hub for renewable energy and sustainable technology.

Marking the 14th time that Adnec has hosted WFES, the event is one of the largest sustainability gatherings in the region and is one of the key international events on its annual calendar, said the event organisers.

Hosting WFES further augments the Abu Dhabi groups commitment to creating a greener and more sustainable future for the MICE industry, as well as highlights its positive impact on the business tourism industry.

Adnec's world-class infrastructure and capabilities, use of indoor and outdoor spaces, expertise in successfully hosting mega events, and strategic location, makes it a venue of choice for international events such as WFES, it stated.

WFES will bring together government and business leaders and specialist exhibitors from around the globe, showcasing pioneering technologies and ground-breaking thinking in energy, energy efficiency, water, solar, waste and smart cities.

The three-day event will see over 200 informative sessions of essential industry content giving visitors the opportunity to stay abreast of the transformative technologies and developments currently impacting key energy sector, it added.-TradeArabia News Service