The first-ever 25hours Hotel in the Middle East has finally opened its doors welcoming guests to the property's 434 rooms and suites in Dubai, overlooking the stunning Museum of the Future.

Just a stones throw away from Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the 25hours Hotel One Central seamlessly blends nomadic yet contemporary design, masterminded by world renowned interior design firm, Woods Bagot.

Unapparelled gastronomy and eclectic experiences making it the perfect playground for travelers and residents of the city to enjoy and revel in, it stated.

On the launch, 25hours Hotel CEO Christoph Hoffman said: "We are thrilled to be finally opening doors to our debut property in the region and welcoming the local community and travellers from all across the globe. All our experiences and offerings have been carefully curated to make this property truly multi-dimensional a living room, a party paradise, a romantic getaway or simply the go to destination for creative business meetings and co-working."

"This is one of the most exciting projects I have worked on, and me along with our incredible team are looking forward to paving the way for a new hospitality experience standard in Dubai," he stated.

"The urban tale starts in the 25hours Hotel One Central lobby where guests will be greeted by the Fountain of Tales, a colossal fountain with seating spaces and bookshelves featuring over 5,000 books. Adorning the top of the fountain is a rotating lit up globe showcasing artwork created by a number of local artists around the concept of modern nomadic lifestyle," explained Hoffman.

As guest scan upwards, they will find the ceiling taken over by a stunning piece of art Under the Same Sky by Dominik Bulka - inspired by the constellations in the sky and interpreting them from a humorous, light-hearted point of view.

Guests will be able to explore narratives that relate to Dubai and reference 25hours, its stories and ethos, he stated.

"All rooms and suites at the property serve as a relaxing oasis for urban nomads after a long day exploring the city. Each sanctuary draws on local influences, featuring quirky design elements such as hammocks, double rainfall showers, roll-top baths, Schindelhauer bicycles, analogue telephones, UE Boom Bluetooth speakers and much more," explained Hoffman.

Room themes include Bedouin Room drawing on influences of when Bedouins once resided in Dubai, Glamping Room inspired by urban nomads and perfect for couples or special occasions, Farmstay Suite ideal for those looking for something super spacious and the Artist Village Suite which is an extra-large suite made for those looking to impress.

The jewel in the crown is the Hakawati Suite. Featuring a unique Sheikh triple-king sized bed and eye-catching views of The Museum of The Future, the room also boasts a double bathtub, dancefloor, private bar, private terrace, photo booth and much more. The room interconnects with 2 additional bedrooms through a secret staircase," he noted.

According to him, 25hours Hotel One Central boasts an unconventional mix of contemporary services, leaving everyone who walks through the doors with a story to tell.

"A fully kitted co-working space, meeting rooms, event spaces, open pantry and coffee bar are available at The Gallery on the first floor. The open plan space features plenty of modern tech, 5-meter high ceilings and huge windows so guests can enjoy the breath-taking views while they work hardor hardly work," said Hoffman.

The hotels Analogue Upgrade will give guests the opportunity to throwback and reminisce over simpler times! Delivered in a large trunk-case to bedrooms, the unique experience includes VHS to vinyl, typewriters to Polaroids encouraging guests to take a break from todays digital world and stimulate all senses, he stated.

"Whats more, the Analogue Circus in partnership with Vienna based Supersense on the hotels first floor houses over 500 vinyls and a Walkman station the ideal break from a busy day co-working. Guests can choose to listen to their favorite tunes the old-fashioned way or better yet, try their hand at burning their own vinyl disk!," he added.-TradeArabia News Service