Aramco's use of DME Oman contract moves it into the big league

Zaid Alasad
Zaid Alasad
Zaid AlasadIndustry Expert
A former quant and market risk specialist, Zaid Alasad is currently the Chief Investment Officer at Harbour Wealth Management. Zaid started his career as a software developer, worked as a consultant for Hitachi Consulting, and entered finance as a quant to support sell-side research and eventually buy-side trader support. Alasad utilised quantitative strategies to manage allocation and market risk for the Gateway Funds at SHUAA and eventually managed quant-driven discretionary portfolios at SHUAA Asset Management. As the 2008 Financial Crisis unraveled, Alasad completed the FRM certification and became a market risk specialist. He eventually moved on to head the Risk Department at ESBD, a Dubai-based private bank. He subsequently joined Emirates Investment Bank as a director to build a market risk platform for the banks proprietary trading activities.
