Stephen Innes
Stephen Innes
Stephen InnesIndustry ExpertFor the past 15 years, Stephen Innes has specialised in electronic pricing and trading of G10 spot Asian EM FX/Commodities and Indices as head of trading Asia for an online FX and CFD broker.He managed market exposure and electronic market-making engines in NY4 and TY3. He has participated in numerous white paper studies to prove the efficiency of exclusive order routing and the use of fewer liquidity providers to generate more efficient price streams and execution metrics.He has more than 25 years of experience trading both voice and electronic markets with top tier financial institutions. With deep-seated knowledge of G10 and Asian currency markets as well as precious metal and oil markets, he is regularly called upon by leading TV, radio and print publications to offer views on the financial markets.
A less dovish Fed has put gold bulls on the defensive

No let-up in trade war likely even if tariffs are reduced

Reversal in green sukuk highlights need for better standardisation

MENA nations set for economic hit as a result of Ukraine crisis

Mixed messages of Europe’s Ukrainian refugee response

Only China can stop Russia

Oil markets fret over supply shock as some buyers shun Russia

Enel ready to resume LNG plan as Italy steps up gas hunt

Islamic Finance

Refinitiv's global sukuk outlook for 2022

Mideast Stocks: Gulf markets mixed amid U.S. ban on Russian oil imports; Saudi, Dubai gain

Crude rises on U.S. Russian oil ban, Asian shares wobble

Hong Kong to focus COVID resources on elderly, no date set for mass tests

UAE: Job ads, visiting cards can expose you to hackers, warns cyber expert

Saudi chemicals maker Petro Rabigh turns into $554mln profit in 2021