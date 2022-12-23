The rise of family business and social enterprise is a force for good in the GCC

Sir Anthony RitossaChairman of Ritossa Family Office
Sir Anthony Ritossa is Chairman of the Ritossa Family Office, headquartered in Dubai. He is a family office influencer, impact investor in multiple projects, mentor, philanthropist, and author. Sir Anthony has over 30 years of international financial markets and investment experience. Prior to establishing his Family Office, he built a reputation for his distinguished Wall Street career in New York. He has held senior executive positions at Nomura, Barclays Capital, Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas, and Bankers Trust (acquired by Deutsche Bank).