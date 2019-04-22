GCC banks need better understanding of SMEs to improve funding

Social media
Naman Sharma
Naman Sharma is a principal in the Dubai office and a member of A.T. Kearneys Financial Services practice. He has over 15 years of industry and consulting experience having worked across India, the United States, Europe and the Middle East. He serves a diverse set of clients, including regional banks, financial sector regulators, government entities and family offices. Sharmas expertise covers strategy development and large scale transformations for private sector clients. He has also been supporting the economic development agenda across the Gulf countries, specifically in trade and commerce development with a specific focus on the challenges and growth opportunities for the SME sector. He has co-authored several papers related to the SME sector, including Family Business in the GCC: Putting Your House in Order.Before joining A.T. Kearney, Sharma worked at Infosys Technologies for seven years specialising in retail banking and capital markets. He earned his Bachelors degree in Chemical Engineering from Panjab University in India and his MBA from HEC Paris in France.
