Khatija Haque
Khatija Haque
Khatija Haque
Khatija joined Emirates NBD in June 2011 and is the Head of MENA Research for the bank. She focuses on GCC countries. Khatija started her career as an analyst at Deutsche Bank Securities in Johannesburg, South Africa, before taking up a position in the EMEA economics team at Deutsche Bank AG, London in 2001. During her seven years at Deutsche Bank, Khatija covered several countries in Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, before moving to Dubai at the end of 2008. As well as being a regular contributor on global and regional economic issues on Dubai Eyes Business Breakfast radio show, Khatija has had several articles published in regional business magazines and her views are frequently quoted in the financial press.
Weekly Q&amp;A:''Construction sector activity in Dubai has recovered over the last couple of years"

VIDEO: Investor optimism dips to early-pandemic levels

China is reshaping the Belt and Road Initiative ahead of a post-pandemic era

Erdogan plays up diplomatic gains with eye on elections

Democrats score big wins on climate, drugs with $430bln U.S. Senate bill

Burning cash, commercial EV startups race to deliver vehicles

Aluminium foundry fights for survival in European gas crisis

Cryptoverse: Blockchain bridges fall into troubled waters

Investor optimism dips to early-pandemic levels

Post pandemic Britons still spend more time working from home

Ajman registers 13% growth in certificates of origin during H1, 2022

Four-day workweek in Sharjah: Traffic accidents down 40%, employees' productivity increases

Sharjah Asset Management launches new corporate strategy for 2023-25

UAE’s gross premium to grow by 5% in 2022: S&P Global Ratings

First Abu Dhabi Bank - Quarterly update - Real Estate

Refinitiv & First Abu Dhabi Bank Oil Market Review - with Glenn Wepener

First Abu Dhabi Bank – Global Investment Outlook Q1 – Global Macro & Rates with Simon Ballard