Social media
Faten Abu-GhazalehIndustry ExpertFaten Abu-Ghazaleh has headed Service Hero, an independent entity that focuses on customer satisfaction and loyalty, since 2010. Service Hero runs a customer satisfaction index (CSI) covering both Kuwait and the UAE. It has so far collected around 200,000 company assessments. A veteran banker, she works with a number of leading firms in the retail, financial and healthcare sectors. She also currently heads the marketing practice for Kuwait-based Khayal Consultants.
OPINION: From luxury to misery: when buying a car turns into a shopping disaster

Heroes always swim against the tide

Executive assumptions can be flipped by customer research

The four cornerstones of customer service

