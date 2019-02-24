Social media
Faisal HasanIndustry ExpertFaisal joined KAMCO Investment Company (KAMCO) in June-2014 and is currently the Chief Business Development Officer responsible for managing investment research, business/product development and marketing functions. Faisal, a thorough practitioner in qualitative and quantitative analysis, has 18 years of experience in investment research and asset management across different geographies and asset classes. Before joining KAMCO, Faisal was working for Global Investment House in Kuwait where he was managing international asset management. He also led their highly ranked sell-side research team. He has also worked with GE Capital and Times Internet Limited in India. Faisal, a CFA charter holder, received his Masters in Finance & Control from Delhi University, India. Faisal is a noted speaker in many international/regional investment conferences and is widely quoted in the media, sharing his views on the regional economic and markets
Saudi diversification push to have limited short-term impact

Weekly Q&amp;A: "The EM inclusion of Saudi Arabia should drive foreign ownership of stocks, trading activity on the exchange and the contribution of foreign investors to overall trading activity, higher"

Reversal in green sukuk highlights need for better standardisation

Refinitiv's global sukuk outlook for 2022

