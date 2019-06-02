Rapid population growth provides opportunities in MENA consumer markets

Social media
Emre Akcakmak is portfolio advisor for East Capital, where he advises on Turkey and the Global Frontier Markets strategy. He joined East Capital in 2006 as analyst for Turkey, was promoted to senior analyst in 2008, to portfolio manager in 2012 and has advised on Middle East and Africa markets since 2015. He has been based in Dubai since 2016.Prior to East Capital, Akcakmak held positions at the financial audit department of Deloitte & Touche and at the research department of Yatirim Finansman Securities in Turkey. He holds an MSc in Finance from Stockholm School of Economics and graduated in Business Administration from Bosphorus University in Istanbul. He is a CFA charterholder and speaks Turkish, English and Swedish.
