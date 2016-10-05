Social media
Danny E. Sebright was appointed in June 2008 to the position of President of the U.S.-U.A.E. Business Council, the leading advocate for building commercial relationships and expanding business opportunities between the two countries. In 2002, Mr. Sebright joined The Cohen Group, an international strategic consulting firm led by former Secretary of Defense William S. Cohen, serving until recently as Vice President responsible for pursuing many of the firms international activities. Mr. Sebright now leads The Cohen Group efforts in the Middle East.He began his career in government in 1985 with the Defense Intelligence Agency, living and working extensively overseas in numerous countries in the Middle East, India, Asia, and Africa. He resides in Washington, DC.
The Middle East challenges facing the next resident of the White House

